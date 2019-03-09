The controversial media personality in an interview said she has no time date and would rather pay for male prostitute to satisfy her sexual desires.

"I pay men to sleep with." she told Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix. "Like I pick you and say massa come let me have sex with you and pay you. I don't need to impress anyone."

Asked if she pays men to sleep with them, she responded saying "it is normal" since men also pay for the services of female prostitutes.

"What men can do, women can do better. Now if you have money you can do everything," she added.

"There are a whole lot of male prostitute around. You just pay them and f*uck them," she continued.