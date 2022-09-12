I prayed for Fameye to become big but he is not coming to say thank you - Nigel Gaisie

“I prayed for him to be big by the mercies of God, coming back to say thank you, Jesus, bless you Prophet of God is even a problem," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Pulse Ghana

In the post that came with Fameye's photo, he added that “It’s your birthday, I pray for you in that you will give God his due and appropriate people who as it were, helped you on your way of becoming who you are now; Fameye…PNG".

Fameye has not yet responded to the post. The award-winning Ghanaian singer shot to fame in 2019 after a video of him singing his "Nothing I Get" video went viral. The singer has gone on to become one of the best songwriters in Ghana.

Once commenting about his success, Fameye disclosed that he was 'grass-cutter' in my girlfriend's house.

Fameye’s girlfriend Bridget Agyeman Boateng Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian singer and his girlfriend, Bridget Agyemang Boateng, now have two children together. Talking about life before he met his lover, Fameye recounted how women use to reject him because they rated him below their standard.

According to the 'Praise' singer, he used to weed the house of his current girlfriend so he could earn some money to take care of himself.

“The house my girlfriend comes from, I have worked as a ‘weeder’ there before. At that time, she wasn’t staying there but I knew her. The house was just in my area,” Fameye disclosed during an exclusive interview on Hitz FM.

He added that regardless of his impoverished state, Bridget did not reject him but rather accepted to build a future with him. “The house was just in my area. I confessed to her later that I used to weed in her house but she did not care,” he said.

Recounting how other women rejected him, he said “I have hustled. Right now, I have decided to stop talking about my past because it brings me so much pain. Growing up, no girl was even interested in me".

In May this year, the 'Nothing I Get' singer has disclosed that he has fathered another child with his girlfriend.