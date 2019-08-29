She’s claimed to have slept with many celebrities including Shatta Wale, Darkovibes and Kwesi Arthur following her break up with Kweku Revlo.

Efia cleared the rumours regarding her relationship with Shatta Wale, Darkovibes and Kwesi Arthur during her recent interview with Hitz FM.

She, however, took to Twitter to make further clarifications about her sex life, saying she prefers intimacy to sex.

According to her, she’s not interested in sex as many perceive even though she puts on her nipples for free on social media.

“I wish I cared bout sex like the way y’all think I do. I show my nipples for free and y’all really think I give a fuck bout sex. I like intimacy,” she tweeted.