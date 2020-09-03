Over the weekend, the “Wish Me Well” singer was crowned the “Artiste of the Year” at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking about how he achieved this enviable feat, he disclosed on Hitz FM’s “Cruise Control” show that he has come this far because of a promise he made to God at a young age to take his mother out of poverty.

Though the major credit for his success goes to his mother, Juliana Marfo, he believes that God had to push his success forward so he can keep his promise.

He said he is here in the first place because of his mum and this is because he made a promise to God that he should help him take his mother out of her need at a very young age.

Kuami Eugene, who is credited with many hits, disclosed that he was the last born when he made that covenant with God.

Kuami Eugene and mother

“If I have to grow and be like 30 and make some small money and stop letting her sell, she will be like 50,” he told Doreen Avio and Mercury Quaye.

“That’s not cool. So, God had to push my success early for me. He needed to bring it forward for me because if I have to do this, I have to be successful quickly,” he continued.

He said whenever he flies out of the country for business, he frequently calls his big brother, and make video call with his mum to tell her his experiences in that country.

“I started going to the UK, Belgium and she was super excited about it and when I sent her pictures, you can tell her excitement from her face.”

“And this Artiste of the Year, she was so happy and took it so personal that she wanted to cry,” he added.