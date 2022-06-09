RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I really miss him, he always makes me laugh – Patapaa's wife

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Patapaa's wife, Liha Miller, says she misses the musician a lot because she is alone in Germany.

Patapaa and wife, Liha Miller in Germany

“I really miss him,” she revealed in an interview with celebrity blogger, ZionFelix.

“Patapaa is someone that if you're around him, he will always make you laugh. I miss him because I'm home and alone. When Patapaa is around, he will make me laugh, he will talk; sometimes, it will annoy me but I really miss it.”

Liha told ZionFelix, that she has relocated to her home country, Germany, because she wants to continue her career as a nurse.

“He can't come and sit with me working at the hospital together, he's not a nurse. I understand it and I respect his work because we talked about it at the beginning that he will still continue to do his music.”

She has refuted all the allegations that suggested their marriage was on the brink of collapse.

“The fact that I don't wear my ring always doesn't mean we are divorced, and even if our marriage is troubled, nobody has the right to talk about it and make recommendations for us, except ourselves and parents.”

She also denied claims that indicated she had amorous relations with some musicians and other media personalities.

“There was news going around that I have slept with Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, Patoranking and others, which were not true. It was very hard. People were judging me without knowing me. I couldn't even introduce myself to them. Patapaa had said 'This is my girlfriend' and everyone started talking. But after that, when people started to know me, they began to love me. But it took some time.”

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

