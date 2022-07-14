I regret helping Kofi B, Kofi Nti, Barosky and other musicians - Ofori Amponsah (VIDEO)

"All those who came around me killed my fire," he said. Speaking during an interview on TV XYZ, Ofori Amponsah said of all the songs he recorded during his career, only Samini wrote a verse on a song they recorded together.

'Mr All 4 Real' as called by some fans, said he wrote monster hit tracks such as Yaw Dompreh, Mmobrowa and Koforidua for Kofi B as well as all the songs on Kofi Nti's debut album except one track.

"If I can reverse everything, I will decide not to help any musician because my help was a shortcut in the careers of a lot of musicians," he said. According to Ofori Amponsah, he should have set up an office to handle them than openly associating them with his brand.