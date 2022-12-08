I regret leaving my first husband – Maame Dokono

“I have been married twice, but I suffered very much during the last one. I always say that if I knew how my second marriage would have turned out, I would have stayed with my first husband,” Maame Dokono told Delay.

Maame Dokono added that pressure from her differences with her first husband’s family and her ignorance pushed her to leave a good man. She revealed that although he is married to someone else, they have maintained a cordial relationship where he supports her when the need arises.

According to Mame Dokono, her second husband came with all the superficial things but did not treat her well.

“I always say that if I knew the intricacies of marriage that I know now, I wouldn’t have left him ( her first husband).

“After leaving these two marriages, I want to devote my life to helping underprivileged women and children.”

Maame Dokono also had some advice for single women all over she said: “Be patient and marry a man who will understand you. A man who loves you. Not someone who will use his money and handsomeness to deceive you.

“Communicate with him so that you can understand each other. Don’t be too proud. Time changes. Be humble and find a good man. Good men are scarce, so when you find one, cherish him like an egg.”

The Ghanaian actress, singer, television personality, author and a former politician runs the former Peace and Love Orphanage which is now Graceful Grace school in Accra.