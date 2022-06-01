I regret ‘openly declaring my support’ for a political party – Cwesi Oteng

However, in an interview on Hitz FM, Wednesday, June 1, Cwesi Oteng pointed out that he somewhat regrets the decision.

“Openly declaring my support for a political party came with some regrets. I thought Free SHS was something to commend but it ended up being crap in people’s eyes.”

He added that he is also going through challenging times as most Ghanaians because of the country’s worsening economic situation.

“I am going through hard times. Very difficult times. I won’t say the government has failed but I think things can be done better. People are saying exactly what they are feeling. They are going through the situation. They are not trees.”

Before he made this admission, he had expressed support for the E-Levy, a tax that continues to generate mix reactions among the Ghanaian populace.

He claimed in the interview with Sammy Forson that he feels happy whenever he is taxed by his service provider.