'I returned the ring' - Yvonne Nelson speaks on how she turned down marriage proposal

“On my 30th birthday, I had a ring and I returned it. So, it is not a do or die … marriage is not something I want to go in and leave. Someone proposed to me, I was dating,” she said in a recent interview on Angel FM.

According to the award-winning movie producer, she wasn’t ready for the commitment "because I felt I wasn’t ready, yeah. I don’t want to cheat on anyone, don’t want to lie to anyone. It’s a very sensitive thing. If someone wants to marry you and know the society… it should be someone you really want to share your life with forever. You know there is no turning back,” she said.

Yvonne Nelson also cited her late father’s absence in her life as one of the reasons why she is taking her time to settle with a family-oriented man.

“I look out for one thing, does the person want a family? Do they care about kids? Will he love and take care of his children? Will they be in the life of their kids? If I can get that, love is not really the thing for me. So far as he will be in the life of his kid and cater for that child, fine, because I didn’t have that so I want that for my kids,” she added.