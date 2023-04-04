I sacrificed my music career for Kumasi rappers – Flowking Stone [Video]

In an interview on Adom TV‘s Showtyme with Andy Dosty over the weekend, the ‘Fire Bon Dem’ hitmaker said he is a pillar for the success of musicians based in Kumasi.

During the peak of his career, Flowking Stone said he had the opportunity to relocate to Accra, but he rejected it because “I wanted to prove them wrong”.

According to him, he did not want to be part of the status quo where many Kumasi rappers who attained little fame rushed to Accra because “they wanted to make it big”.

“From 2003 till date, it was always about Kumasi. I was supposed to move to Accra to compete with the big rappers but I decided to stay to let them [young rappers] know you can make it in Kumasi,” he said.

According to him, he mentored some of the artists low-key by giving them the audience and exposure in so many different ways hence sacrificing his life and career to stay in Kumasi has paid off if he takes a look at some of the artists he mentored.