I sacrificed my music career for Kumasi rappers – Flowking Stone [Video]

According to him, he sacrificed his life and career for the upcoming artists in Kumasi to know that they can make it wherever they are and he’s proud of what he did looking at some artists.
Ghanaian rapper Flowking Stone, claims he sacrificed his career to promote the music industry in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.
In an interview on Adom TV‘s Showtyme with Andy Dosty over the weekend, the ‘Fire Bon Dem’ hitmaker said he is a pillar for the success of musicians based in Kumasi.
During the peak of his career, Flowking Stone said he had the opportunity to relocate to Accra, but he rejected it because “I wanted to prove them wrong”.
According to him, he did not want to be part of the status quo where many Kumasi rappers who attained little fame rushed to Accra because “they wanted to make it big”.
“From 2003 till date, it was always about Kumasi. I was supposed to move to Accra to compete with the big rappers but I decided to stay to let them [young rappers] know you can make it in Kumasi,” he said.
According to him, he mentored some of the artists low-key by giving them the audience and exposure in so many different ways hence sacrificing his life and career to stay in Kumasi has paid off if he takes a look at some of the artists he mentored.
Flowking Stone is one of the best rappers Ghana has but just as he said, he isn’t seen in action more because he decided to sacrifice his life and career for the upcoming ones by not moving to Accra since there is where almost everything is made possible.
