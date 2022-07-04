I saw police arresting Donald Trump – Ofori Amponsah prophesies

Although he said this with certainty, he didn’t make clear why the former U.S president will be imprisoned.

He added that he saw that Donald Trump will lose his second term bid in the last elections in the U.S. According to him, Trump will not be reelected to occupy the Whitehouse.

“I also saw him being removed from the white House even before the elections and he will never come back to power, of course,” Ofori Amponsah who claims to be a lover of prophecy and not a prophet said.

Former US President Donald Trump was accused of an "attempted coup" for orchestrating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot, a House select committee investigating the insurrection heard during its first public hearing.

On the night of June 9, two panel members delivered opening remarks while presenting the findings of its year-long investigation, including previously unseen material documenting the event, reports Xinhua news agency.