During an interview on Joy Prime's morning show, he shared his approach to dealing with his children's misconduct.

"I don't beat my children. I consider it the most barbaric thing a human being can do. It is violent," he expressed firmly. However, Okyeame Kwame emphasizes that pampering is not a part of their upbringing either. Instead, he employs his own method of training, which he refers to as the "role modalism strategy."

According to him, this technique works wonders because children tend to mimic the behavior of older individuals. He explained, "I utilize the concept of mirror neurons through role modalism. Whatever I want my children to do, I lead by example. If I want my children to respect women, I demonstrate respect toward my wife. If I want them to adopt healthy eating habits, I embrace a healthy lifestyle myself."

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only does Okyeame Kwame oppose corporal punishment, but he also dislikes the practice of shouting at children. Instead, he believes in granting his children the freedom to live and develop independently. He respects their privacy and provides them with the space they need to build their own identities.

Okyeame Kwame says he strives to create a loving and respectful environment for his children to thrive.