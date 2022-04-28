‘I should have hastened slowly’ – Stonebwoy disassociates himself from Sidicoin

“In hindsight, I should have hastened slowly but I blame over enthusiasm from all the interesting things I am discovering about the adoption of these disruptive technologies.”

The award-winning musician declared that he is not an agent or a representative of Sidicoin.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not an ambassador for Sidicoin. I am not associated with the product nor have l been rewarded to promote it. The developing world of NFT, Web3.O, the metaverse and digital/crypto assets and their ability to change people's financial fortunes has caught my attention in recent times and I simply thought I was sharing a Ghanaian version I had discovered for people who are as interested as l am to join me on my learning path.

“My advocacy was for people to join a club for us to learn further information on how to not be left out of the new global order, not to encourage people to invest in a financial scheme of any sort.”

The statement by the artiste was released after the Bank of Ghana cautioned the general public to desist from dealing with the NFT.

Stonebwoy therefore urged anyone who might have been swayed by his keenness to adhere to the caution by the Bank of Ghana.