I spend more than GH₵2,000 on just my dress for an event – Sefa

“I spend a whole lot of money. Even for one particular event if I’m making one particular look it’s something. It’s way above 2K. My whole look was just the dress and just the stylist. My hair has not come, my make-up.”

Sefa made these comments in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based OKAY FM on Wednesday, April 20.

A couple of years ago, Sefa made herself known on Instagram while performing with live bands and events.

Through her efforts she secured a recording deal with Black Avenue Muzik in 2017. After her deal she released her first professional smash track, “Marry Me,” which featured Jupiter.

The following year, she dropped “Shuga,” featuring DopeNation which became a hit song.

Sefa’s debut album, titled “Growth,” was released in November 2020 under the Black Avenue Muzik label. Bisa Kdei, Praiz, Fameye, Medikal, DopeNation, Sista Afia, Wendy Shay, Camidoh, and E.L. are among the artists that contributed to the incredible body of work