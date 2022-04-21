RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I spend more than GH₵2,000 on just my dress for an event – Sefa

Kofi Boateng

Ghanaian songstress, Sefa, has revealed that her outfit for a single event costs more than GH₵2,000.

According to the Black Avenue Muzik signee, the amount does not include her make-up, her hair and other accessories.

“I spend a whole lot of money. Even for one particular event if I’m making one particular look it’s something. It’s way above 2K. My whole look was just the dress and just the stylist. My hair has not come, my make-up.”

Sefa made these comments in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based OKAY FM on Wednesday, April 20.

A couple of years ago, Sefa made herself known on Instagram while performing with live bands and events.

Through her efforts she secured a recording deal with Black Avenue Muzik in 2017. After her deal she released her first professional smash track, “Marry Me,” which featured Jupiter.

The following year, she dropped “Shuga,” featuring DopeNation which became a hit song.

Sefa’s debut album, titled “Growth,” was released in November 2020 under the Black Avenue Muzik label. Bisa Kdei, Praiz, Fameye, Medikal, DopeNation, Sista Afia, Wendy Shay, Camidoh, and E.L. are among the artists that contributed to the incredible body of work

Sefa has a long list of hit singles under her belt, including “Memories,” “Playa,” “Odo yewu,” “Makoma,” “DELi,” “Wanti Wanti,” “GECE,” and “E Choke,” which features legendary afrobeat musician Mr Drew.

Kofi Boateng

