I stopped going to church because most of the pastors wanted to sleep with me – Christiana Awuni

Evans Annang

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has disclosed that she has stopped going to church for a while now.

Christiana Awuni shares relationship tip

According to the famous actress, this infamous decision has to do with the attitude of the pastors of all the churches she has gone.

In an interview with Zion Felix, she disclosed that all the churches she has gone to are about prosperity and sexual harassment.

“A lot of things have me stop going to church because most of the churches I have gone to are focused on prosperity, travelling abroad. I want where there’s salvation but wherever I go the pastors want to sleep with me.”

“I have spent my money in different ways in church. I have bought calendars, creams and many other things in church.”

Evans Annang

