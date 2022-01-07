I stopped going to church because most of the pastors wanted to sleep with me – Christiana Awuni

In an interview with Zion Felix, she disclosed that all the churches she has gone to are about prosperity and sexual harassment.

“A lot of things have me stop going to church because most of the churches I have gone to are focused on prosperity, travelling abroad. I want where there’s salvation but wherever I go the pastors want to sleep with me.”

“I have spent my money in different ways in church. I have bought calendars, creams and many other things in church.”