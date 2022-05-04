“She called me on the phone to ask why I cracked the joke and I said I was just narrating Israel’s COVID story and she said how dare me [do that]. [She] started calling me names and all that. So, I wasn’t ready. I don’t fight women so I told her I was not ready and hanged up. Then I went on Facebook to see her post.
I thought Louisa Laryea was going to give me a gig when she called me – OB Amponsah
Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah, says he thought Louisa Laryea, the wife of broadcaster, Israel Laryea, called to give him a gig about a month ago, not knowing he was about to be scolded.
“When the person who gave her [Louisa] my number told me about it, I thought she was coming up to give me a gig,” OB said.
The comedian recounted his experience in an interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika.
On April 5, 2022, Louisa rebuked OB in a Facebook post over a joke he made about her husband at his Popular But Broke comedy show in December last year.
Louisa chastised the stand-up OB and indicated he would experience a ‘Will Smith moment’ if he did not change his ways.
“There’s a very STUPID miserable local comedian so-called, by name #OB_Amponsah. Obviously, another badly brought up child. Misbehaving all over the place in the name of comedy. His Will Smith moment beckons, if he stays his nonsensical course. #FoolishBoy,” she wrote.
While a lot of social media users wondered what OB may have done wrong, the comedian put up a clip of his performance at the ‘Popular But Broke’ show, in which he made a joke about Louisa’s husband Israel Laryea and his COVID-19 experience.
Most people got disappointed in Louisa when they saw, from the video, that OB’s joke about Israel Laryea, was harmless.
OB also indicated that there is no hostility between him and Israel as they met at Asamoah Gyan's book last weekend.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh