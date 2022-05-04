I thought Louisa Laryea was going to give me a gig when she called me – OB Amponsah

“When the person who gave her [Louisa] my number told me about it, I thought she was coming up to give me a gig,” OB said.

The comedian recounted his experience in an interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika.

On April 5, 2022, Louisa rebuked OB in a Facebook post over a joke he made about her husband at his Popular But Broke comedy show in December last year.

Louisa chastised the stand-up OB and indicated he would experience a ‘Will Smith moment’ if he did not change his ways.

“There’s a very STUPID miserable local comedian so-called, by name #OB_Amponsah. Obviously, another badly brought up child. Misbehaving all over the place in the name of comedy. His Will Smith moment beckons, if he stays his nonsensical course. #FoolishBoy,” she wrote.

While a lot of social media users wondered what OB may have done wrong, the comedian put up a clip of his performance at the ‘Popular But Broke’ show, in which he made a joke about Louisa’s husband Israel Laryea and his COVID-19 experience.

Most people got disappointed in Louisa when they saw, from the video, that OB’s joke about Israel Laryea, was harmless.