As an epitome of Rap in Ghana, Sarkodie is arguably the only name that first comes to mind when any Ghanaian is boosting of exceptional Rapper from this country.

Selling Ghana Music across the continent, his proficiency was credited with the winning of BET Award; this grew his non-Ghanaian fan base incredibly.

Sarkodie used to communicate in his native language, Twi, often making music lovers, including rapper Joey B, had the impression that he could not speak or read English.

According to Joey B, Sarkodie’s style of rap when he was emerging from the shadows of ‘underground’ to mainstream made him thought he was illiterate.

He posted on Twitter: