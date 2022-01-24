I used my baby with Sister Derby's boyfriend for 'sikaduro' - hookup girl confesses

In videos that are going viral, Chocolate Candy who has now repented from her old life has confessed to consulting a spiritualist to make her richer.

Whilst confessing about engaging in money rituals, she has mentioned that she has also had a child with David. Before this revelation, David was also said to be the baby daddy of Queen Farcadi the popular Ghanaian socialite who boldly claims her life as a prostitute.

"Farcadi's baby daddy was also my baby daddy, David. Yeah, I met David through social media," she said.

"I was at Accra Poly but I couldn't complete too, I quit and started prostitution in Accra. I wanted to make money by all means ... so David, our child, I am sorry, I've gone to use him for money rituals without my knowledge," she claimed in the video.

Detailing how it happened, she said she saw a Mallam's contact on TV whilst she was pregnant in 2016 and visited his shrine in Nkoranzah for money rituals known as "Pocket No Dry" but unknowingly, her unborn baby was exchanged for the money.

"They gave me a book that money will be appearing inside but when I came back, the money was not coming. So I called him and he said I should come back and sacrifice an animal. Not knowing the animal I killed was my child," Chocolate Candy.

According to Nana Adjoa, she however gave birth later but the ten days after her baby mysteriously died.

In the video below, she advised young girls not to fall for social media pressure as she disclosed she made money through the hookup because she was making GH2000 each day.