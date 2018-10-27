'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Wale

news

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said he has used juju several times to help his career but to no avail.

According to the dancehall artiste, juju cannot make a musician famous, rather quality music does.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM Friday, 26 October, Shatta Wale said: “I have Mallams who are my friends, they send me messages. Some of them I have been telling not to send me particular messages because I know they can’t do that.

“If I say let me have free world, sing music, I don’t want to have a problem with anybody; juju doesn’t do that. The only thing juju can do is to cure malaria, hepatitis and those things. But juju making somebody famous is a lie.

“I have tried plenty of juju, I won’t lie to you and I am telling you that they can cure sickness but not to make somebody famous. Juju doesn’t work for me because I have tried it”.