I voted for Nana Addo; I am extremely disappointed - DKB

Selorm Tali

DKB has shared his disappointment in H.E Nana Addo the sitting president of the republic of Ghana and he is not joking.

DKB Ghana
DKB Ghana

The Ghanaian comedian during an interview on Accra FM disclosed that he is among the electorates who chose Nana Addo to be president but he is now disappointed in the choice he made.

DKB was speaking Nana Romeo today Thursday, 22 September, 2022 on his Accra 100.5 FM’s ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ show.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

I voted for Nana [Akufo-Addo],” he said without hesitation when he was about who he voted for in the past general elections. DKB added that “I have always voted for a winning president,

However, he continued that “I feel extremely disappointed,” whilst speaking about the Nana Addo’s performance ever since he became president for six years now. According to him, “I feel things should have been better.”

"There are challenges but I am of the view government subsidies on fuel would have helped because we are doing our part,” noting that Ghanaians “are paying the necessary levies,” hence, he expected that “the government would shock-absorb us a little.”

Calling for the government to subsidize fuel prices, he emphasized that “Uncle Jerry [John Rawlings] had fuel subsidies for so long” before adding that “Our leaders say it’s going to be a burden on the government but it is an important burden".

DKB
DKB DKB Pulse Ghana

DKD has been among the list of Ghanaian celebrities like Yvonne Nelson, Berla Mundi, Mzvee, King Promise among others who have voiced out about unbearable economic hardship in Ghana.

In a recent interview, King Promise said Ghana has become too expensive and it's fact that no one can deny. King Promise was speaking on Accra based radio station, Okay FM.

"Ghana is expensive, no one can lie," he said. Adding his experience, the 'Ginger' singer said "like things I use to pay for like maybe 12, 000, 13, 000 and 14,000 now is like 24,000. It doesn't make any sense in less than six months".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
