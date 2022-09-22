I voted for Nana Addo; I am extremely disappointed - DKB

DKB was speaking Nana Romeo today Thursday, 22 September, 2022 on his Accra 100.5 FM’s ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ show.

“I voted for Nana [Akufo-Addo],” he said without hesitation when he was about who he voted for in the past general elections. DKB added that “I have always voted for a winning president,”

However, he continued that “I feel extremely disappointed,” whilst speaking about the Nana Addo’s performance ever since he became president for six years now. According to him, “I feel things should have been better.”

"There are challenges but I am of the view government subsidies on fuel would have helped because we are doing our part,” noting that Ghanaians “are paying the necessary levies,” hence, he expected that “the government would shock-absorb us a little.”

Calling for the government to subsidize fuel prices, he emphasized that “Uncle Jerry [John Rawlings] had fuel subsidies for so long” before adding that “Our leaders say it’s going to be a burden on the government but it is an important burden".

DKD has been among the list of Ghanaian celebrities like Yvonne Nelson, Berla Mundi, Mzvee, King Promise among others who have voiced out about unbearable economic hardship in Ghana.

In a recent interview, King Promise said Ghana has become too expensive and it's fact that no one can deny. King Promise was speaking on Accra based radio station, Okay FM.