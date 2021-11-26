‘I wake up and pray that some morons will insult me on radio’ - EL replies Mr Logic

“KMJ, for the first time in my life, I want to tell EL that he is stupid. He is stupid, and I’m ready to face him. Anywhere I see him, and he is offended, I will face him.

Look, EL is one of the greatest songwriters ever from Ghana. He did the chorus for Sarkodie’s azonto song that blew so hard. See, EL is an artiste you cannot compare. All the rappers in Ghana, EL doesn’t have size,” Mr. Logic said.

It would be recalled that EL issued a stern warning to Ghanaians who listen to radio not to attend his upcoming Bar concert.

EL’s statement infuriated Mr Logic to go berserk to the extent of raining insults on him.

Meanwhile, EL has subtly reacted to the insults by Mr Logic, saying he wakes up early morning and prays to God for some morons to insult him on live radio.