The rapper sent Davido $1000 yesterday, November 17, 2021, after the "If" singer asked Shatta Wale, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Edem, and Darkovibes to send him 1million naira each.
'I want a car on my birthday' - Medikal tells Davido
Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong aka Medikal has sent Nigeria singer Davido an amount of $1,000 (equivalent to 411,000 naira) to help him clear his Roll Royce at the port and celebrate his upcoming birthday.
"If u know I've given you a hit song .. send me money .... una know una selves oo," he said in a tweet yesterday.
A few minutes later, he tweeted: "Omo 7 m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y'all! AIM NAH 100m I wan clear my rolls Royce from port abeg."
Medkal was the only Ghanaian collaborator who made an effort to send him money.
After sending him the money, Medikal told Davido that he wants a car as a birthday gift.
“OBO @davido my birthday na car I want o..bless u my g,” Medikal wrote on Twitter.
Davido yesterday asked musicians and his associates to help him get 100 million naira to help him clear his Rolls Royce at the port.
He mentioned other Nigerian artistes like Dremo, Peruzzi, and Ghanaian acts like Shatta Wale, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Edem, Darkovibes to send him money.
From all the Ghanaian acts Davido mentioned, only Medikal has sent him money so far.
Davido has now made over 160 million naira, more way up than the initial 100 million naira he wanted.
