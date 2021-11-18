'I want a car on my birthday' - Medikal tells Davido

"If u know I've given you a hit song .. send me money .... una know una selves oo," he said in a tweet yesterday.

A few minutes later, he tweeted: "Omo 7 m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y'all! AIM NAH 100m I wan clear my rolls Royce from port abeg."

Medkal was the only Ghanaian collaborator who made an effort to send him money.

After sending him the money, Medikal told Davido that he wants a car as a birthday gift.

“OBO @davido my birthday na car I want o..bless u my g,” Medikal wrote on Twitter.

Davido yesterday asked musicians and his associates to help him get 100 million naira to help him clear his Rolls Royce at the port.

He mentioned other Nigerian artistes like Dremo, Peruzzi, and Ghanaian acts like Shatta Wale, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Edem, Darkovibes to send him money.

