I want to be a rich wife – Delay reveals the type of man she want to marry

According to her, she has successfully established herself and has a lot businesses, cars and houses to her name therefore her future partner will never have to think about rent or what they’ll eat because she will always provide.

She added that she would like to be “the rich wife” in the marriage and not an “Oga wife.”

Speaking on the type of man she wants to marry, Delay stressed that all she needs is for her partner to be hardworking and full of potential and that wealth isn’t part of the qualities she looks for in a man.

The business mogul also stressed that right now her only headache in life now is choosing from one of her many cars.

Meanwhile the media personality poured heat on Ghanaian celebrities who have undergone the knife to enhance their bodies in the same event.

She expressed her disappointment over what she says has become a new craze said she can never undergo any procedure to enhance her body.

"There is this sudden craze for superficiality, that's why people now say my tummy is sagging so I am going to cut it. Since when did we get here, it is something I can never do because maybe I am a villager," Delay said

"Where from all these? So it looks like the Devil is also taking advantage of social media because people are really doing crazy things," Delay emphasized.