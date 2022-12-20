I want to feature Rihanna on my next album - Stonebwoy

According to the BhimNation President, featuring these artists would help him enter into different markets internationally.

“Well, the international artistes I will really like to do collaborations with are Rihanna and an artiste from India…this is strategic…just to cut across the Francophone countries and enter into different markets”. He said.

Stonebwoy explained that even though he has done a lot of collaborations with other international artistes,” this year, I am one of the artistes with the least of songs…I dropped ‘Therapy’ almost two years ago so I am dropping my album next year and I believe these are the artists who can really suit the kind of songs I will be releasing”.

Stonebwoy has always said that his biggest dream is to feature Barbadian singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also known as Rihanna.