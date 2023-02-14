'I want to make an impact with my music' - Ghanaian singer Rylty

"I always had the urge to write and add melodies to what I was writing," the Ghanaian-Togolese disclosed. To the 23-year-old, music has always provided an escape and an outlet to express herself without much thought.

Singer Rylty Pulse Ghana

Rylty's purpose is to touch the lives of others with her music and make sure that they have an escape just like she does.

Additionally, Rylty wants to give back the exact sentiments she feels when listening to her favourite artists. She told Pulse Ghana, "I want people to listen to my music and have fun, just as I had fun with the songs I listened to as a child."

Rylty's music is more than just good vibes. Aside from having fun, she hopes to elicit people's emotions with her distinct sound, which combines reggae, dancehall, pop, R&B, and afrobeats. "Having a positive message is important to me, and I want them to feel something when they listen to my music."

Rylty hopes to make an impact and be recognized for her music as she releases "Non-Stop," her debut single, on February 16, 2023.

Juliusina Osberta Addo is a Ghanaian-Togolese singer and songwriter born to her parents, Samuel and Juliana, on October 21, 1999. Rylty grew up surrounded by music, with her father being an avid reggae fan and her mother being a pop and R&B listener.