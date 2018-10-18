I want to perform at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert – Shatta Wale

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said he will have no problem performing at arch-rival Stonebwoy’s upcoming concert in Ashaiman.

The two artistes have not been on the same page in recent times, having been involved in one of the hottest ‘beefs’ in the industry.

During the recent launch of Shatta Wale’s “The Reign” album, Stonebwoy was prevented from performing despite driving to the Fantasy Dome to support his dancehall rival.

The Bhim Nation boss later called Shatta Wale a “liar” for claiming that he didn’t know he (Stonebwoy) and Samini had come to his album launch to perform.

But in a tweet, Shatta Wale duly apologised to his rival artistes, Samini and Stonebwoy, following their inability to perform at his concert.

Speaking to Accra-based Hitz FM on Wednesday, the “Amount” hit maker disclosed that he is ready to perform at Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert, which is slated for this weekend.

According to him, if Stonebwoy invites him, then he will grace the concert, but added that he will also be staging his own show on the same day.

“I wish he will invite me if he likes. Let Stonebwoy just invite me because I want to go,” Shatta Wale said on the Daybreak Hitz show.

“Maybe when I finish my show [then] I will go. If he [is] listening, he [should] write on Twitter and let me hashtag ‘Ashiaman To Da World’,” he added.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has also indicated that he would have no problem if Shatta Wale wanted to perform at his upcoming concert.