The Ghanaian actress dated Nigerian musician, Iceberg Slim, whom she broke up with somewhere last year after making their relationship public.

According to Juliet who once married Sarfo Kantanka Jnr, had a child with him before divorcing, may have had a quite enough from men, therefore, in new video sighted by pulse.com.gh, she says she wants to stay single.

The “Shattered Romance” actress couldn’t state how long she wants to remain single but she has made it clear that she’s single and not searching at the moment.

“I left the relationship for a reason, I want to stay single,” she said. When asked if she’s available, she replied: “well I am single for now, let me enjoy my life”.

Watch the video below.