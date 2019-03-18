Speaking on the Delay Show, the actress said that way back in 2013 when she was nursing her acting career in Nigeria, she wasn’t getting roles and someone advised to tone her skin.

READ ALSO: I date only white men now because most Ghanaian men are jobless - Ella Mensah

“When I started acting in Nigeria, I wasn’t getting roles because I was dark-skinned, that was the norm, they only cast light-skinned actresses for roles but I think things are ok there now. So I met a lady there and she said you are pretty, you can do it but you’ll really need to tone your skin” Ella said.

For Miss Mensah’s second reason for bleaching, she said her then-boyfriend didn’t like dark-skinned girls, so that also compelled her tone her skin.

According to the actress, she spends an amount ranging from £1000 to £2000 on injections for her artificially acquired light-skinned.

Watch the video below to hear more from the actress.