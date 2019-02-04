The “16 years” singer made the comment to debunk reports that mentioned that she has complained and wailed about losing a lot due to her public support and campaign for the NDC.

According to the 39-year-old singer who rated herself recently as a living legend, she hasn’t lost anything from supporting her own party and added that whatever she is going through is only deliberate sabotage but she cares less about.

“I didn’t lose sh*t for supporting my own political party!!! I was born NDC and will remain NDC till I die!” she wrote on Instagram.

The musician is one of the popular showbiz personalities among the likes of John Dumelo, Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye among others who publicly supported the NDC and campaigned for the Party during the 2016 elections which the NDC lost to the NPP.

Mzbel whom some rage and disappointment could be sensed in the tone of her message, therefore, asked those she was addressing to shut the f**k up about commenting on her “twisted” NDC related stories which are making headlines.

“EVERYTHING I'M GOING THROUGH RIGHT NOW IS A DELIBERATE SABOTAGE BUT I DONT GIVE A 4K! STFU!” she added to her caption.

However, does it also mean MzBel doesn’t vote on issues but by just her childhood affiliation to a political party? Well, see her post and tell us what you think.