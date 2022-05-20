The Ghanaian diminutive actor who is more than 20 years old, says he has now stopped going to church due to the treatment he experiences at church. According to him ushers always dragged him from adult service to children's service.
'I was dragged to Sunday school' - Don Little on why he quit church (WATCH)
Don Little has opened up on challenges he has been facing over his stature.
Speaking in an interview sighted by pulse.com.gh, he said "I used to ask God so many questions back when my friends in school used to laugh at me. I would stand in front of the mirror and wonder what makes others laugh at me".
"I sometimes have elderly people laugh at me. I have had elderly people look down on me and make fun of me. It sometimes happens in church," he added.
Recounting one of his most embarrassing moments at church, he said "I remember going to church and sitting in the main auditorium, the usher came to grab me, gave me a toffee and dragged me to Sunday School (children's service)".
"It is not easy, this thing is serious. They claim I am little and because of my height, someone can drag me from adult service, take me to the children's service and give me a toffee," Don Little lamented.
According to the Kumawood actor, such experiences bruise his ego despite his hard work in making a name for himself in the movie industry. "When such things happen, I get heartbroken and walk out of the church".
"That stopped me from going to church...I wasn't in church for almost two years," he concluded. Hear more from him in the video below.
