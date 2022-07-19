I was 'grass-cutter' in my girlfriend's house; Fameye recounts humble beginning

According to the 'Praise' singer, he used to weed the house of his current girlfriend so he could earn some money to take care of himself.

Fameye’s girlfriend Bridget Agyeman Boateng Pulse Ghana

“The house my girlfriend comes from, I have worked as a ‘weeder’ there before. At that time, she wasn’t staying there but I knew her. The house was just in my area,” Fameye disclosed during an exclusive interview on Hitz FM.

He added that regardless of his impoverished state, Bridget did not reject him but rather accepted to build a future with him. “The house was just in my area. I confessed to her later that I used to weed in her house but she did not care,” he said.

Recounting how other women rejected him, he said “I have hustled. Right now, I have decided to stop talking about my past because it brings me so much pain. Growing up, no girl was even interested in me".

Fameye’s girlfriend Bridget Agyeman Boateng Pulse Ghana

"The moment I approach her, she will bounce me at once. Even in the club where girls are many, when I attempt, all I receive is ‘yawa’. So today when I am being flooded by women, allow me,” he said.

The Ghanaian singer has been dating Bridget for years now. The couple, however, keep their relationship life private and was only heard of after welcoming their first child together. The lovers welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in late 2019. Their son has been named Arvid A. Famiyeh.

Fameye and son Pulse Ghana

In May this year, the 'Nothing I Get' singer has disclosed that he has fathered another child with his girlfriend.

The 'Praise' singer confirmed the birth of his second child whilst promoting his sophomore project, Songs Of Peter. According to a report by nkonkonsa.com, he "made the statement during Ato Kwamina’s ‘The Listening Party Space’ Twitter space debate".

Speaking about his family in a new social media post, the award winning Ghanaian singer disclosed the gender of his second child when he said "Lol I born 2kids 1man 1pretty woman Proud responsible father".

In a tweet shared, he continued that "Truuuust The next should be marrying their mother". Fameye also added that "finishing my estate !! Everything I said in that praise song must manifest this year Amen".

After his 'Praise' song chalking another success and milestone as one of his biggest songs,the Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, released his second studio album dubbed ‘Songs of Peter’ on April 29th, 2022.