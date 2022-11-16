I was in a toxic relationship - Kuami Eugene reveals

Kuami Eugene made this known to Joy Primes’ entertainment journalist, IB.

The singer has on several occasions revealed how his past relationships ended on a bad note, he however noted that his status at the time came of use in the recording of his latest song ‘Single ‘.

“I have been that guy that put my emotions and everything in my music from ‘Wish Me Well’ to ‘Obiaa To’ to ‘Open Gate’, the things that I have been through, what I am going through, anything that moves me and the message I want to share with the world and ‘Single’ is another one. I have been through it for some past months and I am still in the process of being the strong guy that I am but everything in life takes time so I am single for now,” he said.

Nonetheless, the ‘Angela’ crooner told his fans that ‘Single is not about him been broken hearted.

“This is actually not a broken heart, it’s about me being single for now because I was in a toxic relationship, I am no more in that relationship and that makes me single for now.”

Asked if that ordeal has affected his music in any way, Kuami Eugene responded in the negative.

“This has actually strengthened me, it helped with the song with the song because I got my emotions in this and I think you should all check it out.”

Kuami dropped Single on November 3 2022, his first song since he announced his partnership with international record label EMPIRE.

The song sees Kuami Eugene declaring himself as being single and out of a relationship after constant issues with his partner. In the song, Kuami Eugene sings;

I'm now free from your drama.

The chorus also features the line;

I'm single for now.