'I was inspiring the youth' - Stonebwoy on insults directed at the 'dancehall king'

In a rant during the performance, Stonebwoy said: "If anybody talk say he be the king of dancehall, talk am say ein morda".

Since Shatta Wale is known by the moniker 'Dancehall King', many people deemed Stonebwoy's statement an indirect insult to Shatta.

However, in Stonebwoy's recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, he said that those were mere rumours and that he did not mean to shade Shatta Wale.

"In the heat of the moment, I was overwhelmed and wanted to inspire the young artists who were present and were watching me perform that they did not have to look up to anyone as the king of dancehall since there is a lot of work to do", Stonebwoy stated.

“It was like a drop-a-mic moment…For this event, a lot of Dancehall artists came. It was just overwhelming. So there was a high spirit and sense of duty for those of us the pacesetters to continue to pave the way for those upcoming just as I was doing on the stage at that moment.

“In context, it [the utterance] is to say there is work to be done, so when someone claims [kingship], it’s futility and what does he want us to do with the ones looking up to us?” he quizzed

