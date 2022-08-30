'I was locked up in a room with no window for over 15 years' - Hammer on shunning music

Explaining why he has thrown in the towel when it comes to music production, Hammer said he was stuck in his studio day in day out, eating late, barely walking outside just to make beats for musicians.

“I was bored, I felt like a prisoner. For 15-plus years, I was locked up in a room with no window. The artistes come and go….these boys were out on stage jumping around, when they come back, you are still in that space,” he said.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast show with Kafui Dey the host, he added that “I sat down for eight hours playing, making beats, producing and it got boring at some point. So, I became like an uncaged dog when I got the chance to get out. That’s why you see me on the street.”

Hammer also revealed that his he gained weight through the endless hours he spent in the studio because he rarely get any form of exercise.“My name is ‘Slim The Hammer’ I wasn’t fat, I was an athlete in Presec. So, this business of becoming big was the studio,” Hammer said.

According to Hammer, he hasn't touched any sound engineering equipment in the past seven years. “I have a small set up at home that my children use, so after the playing around, I want to get the thing back to my fingers. I’m gonna need some help though. It’s been seven years since I touched equipment,” he told Kafui Dey.