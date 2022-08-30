The renowned Ghanaian record producer left the Ghanaian music production industry years ago and ventured into the selling of bread and other businesses as an entrepreneur. Hammer is behind misic icons like Tinny, Obrafour, Sarkodie, Tee Phlow and others.
'I was locked up in a room with no window for over 15 years' - Hammer on shunning music
Hammer of The Last Two, who has produced some of Ghana's best musicians of all time has stopped doing music.
Recommended articles
Explaining why he has thrown in the towel when it comes to music production, Hammer said he was stuck in his studio day in day out, eating late, barely walking outside just to make beats for musicians.
“I was bored, I felt like a prisoner. For 15-plus years, I was locked up in a room with no window. The artistes come and go….these boys were out on stage jumping around, when they come back, you are still in that space,” he said.
Speaking on the GTV Breakfast show with Kafui Dey the host, he added that “I sat down for eight hours playing, making beats, producing and it got boring at some point. So, I became like an uncaged dog when I got the chance to get out. That’s why you see me on the street.”
Hammer also revealed that his he gained weight through the endless hours he spent in the studio because he rarely get any form of exercise.“My name is ‘Slim The Hammer’ I wasn’t fat, I was an athlete in Presec. So, this business of becoming big was the studio,” Hammer said.
According to Hammer, he hasn't touched any sound engineering equipment in the past seven years. “I have a small set up at home that my children use, so after the playing around, I want to get the thing back to my fingers. I’m gonna need some help though. It’s been seven years since I touched equipment,” he told Kafui Dey.
Ever since pausing his music production career, Hammer got into other businesses including partnering with a baker to introduce one of Accra’s popular bread brands and most recently Ekumfi juice.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh