Recounting Nana Ampadu’s early days as a musician, General Mosquito, who is the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, disclosed that he has once worked with the late Nana Ampadu as his music promoter.

He stated he worked closely with the deceased and had a relationship with him that dates back into the days. “As a music promoter, I worked with Nana Amapdu, Alex Konadu, Adofo, and other highlife legends in the country before I even came into active politics," he said.

Speaking on Okay FM, he added that “Nana Ampadu also composed most of the NDC’s early campaign songs and our relationship continued even when he switched to NPP".