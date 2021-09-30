Asiedu Nketia disclosed this whilst expressing his shock over the death of highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu. He described the deceased as a pillar of Ghana music whose contributions to the industry cannot be underrated.
'I was a music promoter, I worked with him' - Asiedu Nketia mourns Nana Ampadu
General Secretary of the NDC may have been known for so many things from teaching, banking to politics, however, he was also a top music promoter at some point in time.
Recounting Nana Ampadu’s early days as a musician, General Mosquito, who is the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, disclosed that he has once worked with the late Nana Ampadu as his music promoter.
He stated he worked closely with the deceased and had a relationship with him that dates back into the days. “As a music promoter, I worked with Nana Amapdu, Alex Konadu, Adofo, and other highlife legends in the country before I even came into active politics," he said.
Speaking on Okay FM, he added that “Nana Ampadu also composed most of the NDC’s early campaign songs and our relationship continued even when he switched to NPP".
The Ghanaian Highlife legend was pronounced dead yesterday, September 28, 2021. The 'Obra' singer passed on at 76-year-old at the Legon Hospital in Accra where he was receiving treatment for an illness.
