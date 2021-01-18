The host of “Taxi Drive Show” joined Zylofon FM in 2017, after exiting the Multimedia Group and going off-air for two years.

According to Blakk Rasta, he was the last employee of Zylofon FM and was lured with a mouth-watering deal, spearheaded by Sammy Flex – a host on Zylofon FM and former P.R.O of Zylofon Media.

He said Nana Appiah Mensah – the embattled C.E.O of MenzGold Ghana Limited and Zylofon Media – approached him through Sammy Flex and offered him a deal he never anticipated.

He disclosed to Joy FM that Nana Appiah approached him, saying: “‘We are building a radio station, are you interested?’ I said ‘certainly, I'm interested’. He said ‘well, what would you need?’”

“Of course, at that time, I had already put it in the media that any radio station that was interested in me must pay me a salary of GHC10,000. And the people who criticised me were the same presenters – who said it was too lofty and I was becoming unbecoming.”

He said he was shocked to have his offer accepted and that it was the first time received and drove a plus four-wheel drive.

“So, Nana Appiah Mensah spoke to Sammy (Flex) – I never spoke to Nana Appiah. I told Sammy that I wanted GHC10,000 and this and that. Then, surprisingly, the man asked what kind of car I wanted. I was shocked. And I don't know cars. Honestly, all I said was that I need that big car called 4x4...so, he gave me a 4x4 (Mitsubishi Pajero). That was the first time I drove a brand-new car. All the other cars I drove were from Kantamanto or somewhere else.”

“It was an exciting (feeling) because I felt quite accomplished and I felt that I had to come back on the radio to do the magic. So, that's how I met Nana Appiah Mensah. Fortunately, the salary came in the first, second, and the third month. The fourth month never came. For 12 months in a row, no salary came because of the MenzGold scandal.”

