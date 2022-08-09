I was poisoned on set; Ghanaian Nollywood actor Enoch Darko reveals

Detailing what happened, Enoch in a report by adomnews.com said an actor suspended his role to demand higher wages in a movie they were shooting but naively as he was, he quickly accepted the same role for an even lower rate.

Actor Enoch Darko Pulse Ghana

The website adds that the incident happened in Ghana whilst the young actor was shooting scenes for the ‘high school series’. Enoch said he fell ill on set and had to be rushed back home.

Recounting what happened, he said he suffered severe pains and could not return to the set for the subsequent shoots. Confirming how he knew it was a food poisoning incident, he responded that his guardian who rushed him to the hospital confirmed his claims.

Enoch Darko started his career at a tender. He appeared in TV3's Talented Kidz show as a comedian and that saw the reality show throwing him into the spotlight. However, a few years later, he relocated to Nigeria to explore the Nollywood industry.