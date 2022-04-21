'I was sex-starved, I struggled for it' - Xandy Kamel speaks about her divorce (WATCH)

According to her, even anytime she boldly requested sex or made the first move, King Kaninja will turn her down. Detailing her experience to Kwaku Manu on the 'Aggressive Interview' show, she said they lived like strangers.

Pulse Ghana

“Whenever it’s time for us to have sex, it becomes a struggle. I don’t get it even if I request it", she said and added that "I can boldly count the number of times my husband and I had sex when we were together. I lived with my husband but I was sex-starved.”

“Is it up to 20?" Kwaku Manu asked and she replied “I’d be glad if it was". Asked what kept her going despite all the challenges she faced in her marriage, Xandy Kamel said “I saw these red flags and I ignored them".