I was suspended from Accra Aca; KiDi shares most embarrassing SHS moment (WATCH)

KiDi in an interview with pulse.com.gh said the act eventually led to his suspension from Accra Academy.

“I was in a boys' school, Accra Academy. We used to go to fun fairs in the girls' schools and all. I went for one that I eventually got suspended. I was sad because so many of us went. We were about 30 to 40 but whoever went to snitch, snitched on eight people,” he said.

Narrating what exactly happened, the 'Touch It' singer said after the eight names were recorded, someone snitched him out by going to add his name to the list.

“God being so good I wasn't part of the eight but if you look on the paper, they had written eight names with a blue pen. But surprisingly, someone went to use a different pen colour to write my name at the end.

It turned out to be embarrassing after they asked us to bring our mums to school to sign suspension letters and stuff,” he added.

KiDi details that the headmaster mistook his mother for his sister because she looked so young and the sceneembarrassedd him.