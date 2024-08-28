I was their errand boy when McBrown and Okyeame Kwame were dating - Flowking Stone

Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

He recounted how he was often sent on errands, particularly to fetch water after the couple had spent a long time indoors.

"Nana used to send me on errands back in the days when she was dating my elder brother. Whenever they were indoors, I’d be on the other side of the house. So, when they needed water after being indoors for a long time, they would send me to get it for them. I was their errand boy," he shared on Onua Showtime.

This revelation elicited lively reactions from the show’s panelists and guests, including Asamoah Gyan and Uncle Fredyma. Asamoah Gyan, in particular, playfully teased McBrown throughout the show about the story.

Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

McBrown, who was visibly amused yet slightly embarrassed, at one point tried to hide backstage but returned shortly after.

Addressing Flowking Stone, she quipped, "So you couldn't talk about all the meals I used to prepare for you, including the palm nut soups? All you could talk about was my bedroom escapades with your brother."

McBrown also took the opportunity to remind everyone that celebrities experience everyday situations and emotions just like everyone else. “Public figures have feelings just like everyone else,” she emphasised.