I was told to abandon my bedridden first lover but I didn't - Vivian Jill

According to her they advised her that because of her beauty, she would not find any difficulty to get a ‘healthy’ and ‘wealthy’ man to marry.

However, she noted that those comments never caused her to jettison her lover, whom a tragic car accident had left bedridden in the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

"I was young when I met the father of my son, Clinton. We were in a relationship but not married. When he got injured, I stood by him. A lot of people didn't understand why I did that. Some nurses at the Okomfo Anokye Hospital called my mother to inform her that I was too young to be caring for a patient. They told her that even married women divorce their husbands when they become bedridden at the hospital.

"At that time, I was so in love with him and also I felt sorry for him... Harry came to live in my mother's house for more than 8 years... I just wanted him to be taken care of although he had a family. I just wanted a sound mind to do my job."

Although, they had a child together, the late Mr Harry Prempeh, the man who stole her heart when she was a teenager, couldn’t live to see what his girlfriend would become.

"When I met Harry, I fell in love. It wasn't about sex or anything, I was just pleased with everything about him. The people in Ashtown can testify that 'the love was there'. Up to date, I still feel the same when I look at his pictures, how I wish he was still alive... I was a school girl when I met him. He looked handsome and to me, he had money and got me provisions and other things.

"His friends who are now living abroad 'don't joke with me' because I stood on my feet to take care of him... I am still hurt because if he hadn't gotten injured, some people wouldn't have had the audacity to say certain things... He wanted me to move on with my life and have more children."