'I was young and ignorant' - KiDi issues apology over old tweets about Mahama and others

In some of the tweets which have been trending, KiDi described Asamoah Gyan as 'lazy', Delay as an 'illiterate' among others but in a new post he has shared onlien, he says he is sorry for those comments.

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

"Years ago, when I was young and ignorant and didn't understand the implications and consequences of my words, I tweeted things that were inappropriate and unkind. As I matured, I came to be extremely regretful of these actions and how they affected the parties involved," he said.

In the statement released on his Twitter page, he continued that "I want to apologise again to everyone for the statements I made, and use this to remind us all to be mindful of the things we say and how they affect people. Let's be Kind to each other".

All these come amidst KiDi in the middle of promoting his new EP titled '4Play'. The 4-track project was released 23rd September 2022. KiDi has wowed his fans with a spectacular music video for one of the songs on the EP.