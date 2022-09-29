RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I was young and ignorant' - KiDi issues apology over old tweets about Mahama and others

Selorm Tali

KiDi has eaten the humble pie as he has rendered an unqualified apology over his distasteful old tweets that have resurfaced.

Kidi
Kidi

The Ghanaian singer has been trending since yesterday after his old tweets resurfaced online. In most of the tweets, KiDi trolled the likes of H.E Nana Addo, Ex-President John Mahama, the late President Mills, Asamoah Gyan, Delay, Yvonne Nelson and other Ghanaian celebrities.

In some of the tweets which have been trending, KiDi described Asamoah Gyan as 'lazy', Delay as an 'illiterate' among others but in a new post he has shared onlien, he says he is sorry for those comments.

"Years ago, when I was young and ignorant and didn't understand the implications and consequences of my words, I tweeted things that were inappropriate and unkind. As I matured, I came to be extremely regretful of these actions and how they affected the parties involved," he said.

In the statement released on his Twitter page, he continued that "I want to apologise again to everyone for the statements I made, and use this to remind us all to be mindful of the things we say and how they affect people. Let's be Kind to each other".

All these come amidst KiDi in the middle of promoting his new EP titled '4Play'. The 4-track project was released 23rd September 2022. KiDi has wowed his fans with a spectacular music video for one of the songs on the EP.

He featured superstars, Nana Ama McBrown and Adjetey Anang in the visual for his 'Champagne' track. The video has gathered over 1.6 million views on YouTube in less than 8 days after its release. Check it out below.

