'I will be going back to school' - Obaapa Christy says after running from BECE

During the interview, the singer says she has however come to understand that education is important no matter what, therefore, she wouldn't mind going back to school to learn.

”However, I have come to discover that education is important. You need a positive mindset to succeed. If I had that positive mindset, I think I would have made it. But it is not too late. I will be going back to school. It is not too late to go back to school,” she said.

“Mathematics was my best subject because God knew I would be wealthy and be counting money,” she said amidst laughter.

Obaapa Christy also believes that despite her lack of higher education, God has used her to touch lives, transform homes, and bring joy to many others through her music ministration.

“If God had blessed people because of their higher education, I would not be where I am today. God gave me something, and that is what I have done all these years,” she added.

The Ghanaian singer is celebrating 20 years in the industry. Accordingly, she has expressed gratitude to God for bringing her this far and thanks her fans for supporting her.