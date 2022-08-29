RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I will be going back to school' - Obaapa Christy says after running from BECE

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy has disclosed that she had to run from school due to the fear of BECE.

Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy
Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy

According to Obaapa Christy, she knew she will fail the Basic School Certificate Examination, hence, she decided not to sit for it. Speaking on Rainbow Radio, the Gospel singer said "I know I was not a brilliant student".

During the interview, the singer says she has however come to understand that education is important no matter what, therefore, she wouldn't mind going back to school to learn.

However, I have come to discover that education is important. You need a positive mindset to succeed. If I had that positive mindset, I think I would have made it. But it is not too late. I will be going back to school. It is not too late to go back to school,” she said.

Mathematics was my best subject because God knew I would be wealthy and be counting money,” she said amidst laughter.

Obaapa Christy also believes that despite her lack of higher education, God has used her to touch lives, transform homes, and bring joy to many others through her music ministration.

If God had blessed people because of their higher education, I would not be where I am today. God gave me something, and that is what I have done all these years,” she added.

The Ghanaian singer is celebrating 20 years in the industry. Accordingly, she has expressed gratitude to God for bringing her this far and thanks her fans for supporting her.

The musician also revealed Mathematics and drawing were her best subjects.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KKD

KKD shames Paul Adom Otchere; says 'you came to flirt with your side chick at my event'

KKD

KKD tells how he uses his girlfriend's 'wetness' to turn over pages on live TV (WATCH)

DJ Switch begins High School in America

DJ Switch begins High School in America; shares her excitement online with photos

Video: Akrobeto flaunts brand new 2022 Toyota Venza

Video: Akrobeto flaunts brand new 2022 Toyota Venza