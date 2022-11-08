I will continue to speak my mind – Blakk Rasta on being a pastor

ece-auto-gen

The Kochoko legend, known for being an outspoken personality in Ghana, stated that he is still the same as the person everyone knows adding that he has had no respect for “spiritual” things since he was widely read.

“In fact, I had no respect for anything spiritual and that is because I have read widely and believed everything has to be physical. Even though I had more than 20 men of God telling me I would join them one day, I still believed if I have to succeed in life, it has to be physical and that is by working hard. I never believed in spiritual things,” he said.

According to Blakk Rasta, his type of calling was not to go to church or minister to a congregation or establish a place of worship for people to pay tithes, among others, but it is for him to move into the streets to get drug addicts, the hungry, and the poor, among others, to lead them to the throne of God.

The media personality was ordained as a pastor after graduating from Breakthrough Family Chapel Bible School.

blakk-rasta2 Pulse Ghana

Blakk Rasta has over the years been very critical of most religions, including Christianity, over the years. At times, he even alleged that the Bible’s text had been changed because the original manuscripts had been destroyed in the past.

Black Rasta was raised in an Islamic family and eventually abandoned Islam in favor of Rastafarianism.