The “Rock My Body” has been slammed by some pundits after her outburst on Instagram.

In the video she posted over the weekend, Wiyaala went hard on Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and producer JMJ for saying she isn’t popular locally because she is focussing on international appeal.

“If I don’t count in this industry, then don’t discuss me when you are talking about show business in Ghana. You can’t always mention my name and turn around and say shout out to Wiyaala because she doesn’t really count,” he said in the outburst.

“You think some of us are idiots. We should come and fool to win Artiste of the Year. What do we get after winning awards? There are no royalties in Ghana.”

“Some of us might not be the most intelligent but we do have brains to understand that when you do foolish songs just to get attention and win few awards, you are actually fooling yourself”.

Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye called her idiot for posting her fart video on Instagram, and Shatta Wale’s manager also said her body isn’t appealing to the public.

But Lydia Forson threw her weight behind her in an Instagram post, saying “A Queen!! @Wiyaala I will continue to stan for you!!”