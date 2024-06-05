‘I will lash you if you insult my mother in rap ‘beef’’ – Kweku Flick cautions artistes

Born Andy Osei Sarfo, Kweku Flick is a trailblazer in the Ghanaian Drill genre, commonly known as Asakaa. He made these remarks during an interview on the Gh Highlife show with Ohemaa Acheampomaa on Onua FM.

"If you insult me, I will not mind you, but if you extend it to my mum, then you’ve crossed the line. I will come to your house and beat you," he stated. "I don’t want to have troubles with the police, so I will neither injure you nor kill you. But rest assured, I will beat you. I will whip you like a student being disciplined by his teacher."

The ‘Money’ hitmaker revealed that his rise to fame has led him to abandon his former wayward behaviour, recognising that many young people now look up to him.

"Sometimes I’m tempted to revert to my old ways. To be frank, I was very stubborn and even a bully in school. I was a stubborn boy, but fame has changed me. I realised that many young people look up to me, which prompted the change," he concluded.

Kweku Flick’s transformation highlights the impact of his celebrity status on his personal growth and sense of responsibility. His acknowledgment of the influence he has on his young fans underscores his commitment to setting a positive example.