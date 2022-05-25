I will marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams – French Ambassador

“Why would I not marry a Ghanaian. I would certainly if I meet the man of my dreams in Ghana, I would marry a Ghanaian.”

She added that she would not think twice about settling down with a Ghanaian because of how nice the citizens have treated her since she started working.

“Ghanaians have been so sweet and nice to me. If I ever fall in love with any of them, I won’t hesitate to get married to either of them.”

The 54-year-old French ambassador began her work in Ghana in September 2018.

During her tenure, she has been involved in some cultural and creative art programmes in the country.

In April last year, she was enstooled as Nkosuo Hemaa of Hani in the Bono Region. Now known as Nana Benneh III, she pledged to support the development of her community.

An artiste, Guru, said weeks ago that the French Ambassador’s contributions to Ghana's creative arts industry outweighs the efforts of those who are mandated to ensure the sector thrives.

“The French ambassador has done more for our creative arts industry than the people being paid with our taxes to occupy that position,” he wrote in a tweet on Sunday, April 24.

The ambassador has indicated that her tenure ends in August 2022.