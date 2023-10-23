I will never let a girl break my heart - KiDi

When host Berla Mundi inquired about the nature of his past struggles, KiDi denied attributing it solely to a broken heart but acknowledged that it was a complex mix of various personal challenges.

"No, it was a lot of things. After SHS, I promised I would never give my heart to a girl to break...I have collected my first share," he revealed.

Despite the inherent difficulties in the music industry, KiDi made it clear that he wouldn't succumb to pressure or link his challenges solely to his musical career.

"I don't see pressure; I won't put pressure there. As much as a lot of things were happening, I wouldn't say it had to do with that. Many things were happening in the background; I cannot say, they are personal. That, compounded with so many other things, can be a little bit overwhelming," he explained.

KiDi credited his mother's prayers for providing him with strength and resilience. "I have a prayerful mom, I am grateful. I do pray, but my mom's prayers always keep me," he expressed.

Afrobeat singer and songwriter KiDi has shared insights into the challenges faced by young Africans in pursuing their dreams and goals.