'I will paralyze you with an hour sex' - Prophet Kumchacha challenges Diana Asamoah

Expressing his disappointment in Diana Asamoah's shift from focusing on winning souls for Christ to engaging in social media feuds, Prophet Kumchacha warned her of the potential consequences of her actions if she decides to spar with social media warriors.

Prophet Kumchacha recalled a previous incident where Diana Asamoah allegedly taunted him by questioning his virility, referring to him as impotent. He boldly claimed that he could render her incapacitated within an hour in a sexual challenge, aiming to refute her claims and showcase his vitality.

The ongoing feud between the self-proclaimed Christians has been simmering since October 2022 when Prophet Kumchacha referred to Diana Asamoah as a "slay queen," triggering the initial clash.

The public confrontation between Prophet Kumchacha and Diana Asamoah has captured the attention and fueled intense discussions.