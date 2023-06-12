During a conversation on Okay FM's Best Entertainment Show, Prophet Kumchacha threw down the gauntlet, daring Diana Asamoah to engage in a sexual encounter to prove his potency and disprove her past comments about him.
'I will paralyze you with an hour sex' - Prophet Kumchacha challenges Diana Asamoah
Controversial Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha, has ignited a heated feud with gospel artist Evangelist Diana Asamoah.
Expressing his disappointment in Diana Asamoah's shift from focusing on winning souls for Christ to engaging in social media feuds, Prophet Kumchacha warned her of the potential consequences of her actions if she decides to spar with social media warriors.
Prophet Kumchacha recalled a previous incident where Diana Asamoah allegedly taunted him by questioning his virility, referring to him as impotent. He boldly claimed that he could render her incapacitated within an hour in a sexual challenge, aiming to refute her claims and showcase his vitality.
The ongoing feud between the self-proclaimed Christians has been simmering since October 2022 when Prophet Kumchacha referred to Diana Asamoah as a "slay queen," triggering the initial clash.
The public confrontation between Prophet Kumchacha and Diana Asamoah has captured the attention and fueled intense discussions.
Their verbal exchanges and challenges have showcased the growing tensions within Ghana's religious community, leaving many followers and observers divided on the matter.
