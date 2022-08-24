According to the Ghanaian actress, she would not stop twerking because she doesn't know which part of the Quran speaks against the sexually suggestive dance. Akuapem Poloo was speaking during an interview on Kofi TV where she was asked if she would stop twerking because of her new religion.
I will still twerk, Quran is not against it, Akuapem Poloo assures fans (VIDEO)
Akuapem Poloo has converted to the Islamic religion but that is not letting her change her way of life totally.
In response, she said "if I have a shop that I am running or go on set constantly, do you think I will come on social media to twerk on it and the person will give me GH5000. Someone will sit at home and insult me for doing something that gets me paid," she said.
"Everybody is twerking, musicians twerk, Wendy Shay twerks when she is performing. Is twerking a sin? Where in the Quran or the bible have they said the twerking is a sin?" fusrious Akuapem Poloo asked the show host.
According to the mother of one, even Indians and muslims also twerk so nobody should criticise her when she is twerking. "Have you gone to Muslim gathering before like awurey before? So no one should criticize me, twerking is not a sin, I am no more going to expose myself but don't criticise if I am dancing because it's not nude," she said in the video below.
